Spike Taps Jacobson to Host ‘Premier Boxing Champions’

Spike TV has chosen former ESPN contributor Dana Jacobson to host its upcoming series Premier Boxing Champions.

The first event will premiere March 13 at 9 p.m. The match ups will be Andre Berto vs. Josesito Lopez and Shawn Porter vs. Robert Garcia.

“We are thrilled to have such an accomplished sports journalist with such an extensive background to host our highly-anticipated and groundbreaking new boxing series,” said Jon Slusser, Spike’s senior VP of sports and branded entertainment.

Jacobson has previously anchored ESPN’s SportsCenter and hosted the net's First Take.

Spike has not announced a color commentator yet.