Spike Syncs Up New ‘Lip Sync Battle’ App

Spike is launching a new interactive app for its series Lip Sync Battle.

The launch coincides with the debut of season 3 of the show.

The app allows fans to create lip-synch videos to favorite songs and battle friends by sharing them via social media.

“Lip sync battling has become a cultural phenomenon with fans around the world, now seen in over 150 countries globally. We're thrilled that our passionate fans will now be able to join in all the fun with the definitive app which replicates the unique experience of being on the show,” said Casey Patterson and Jay Peterson, executive producers of Lip Sync Battle. “The Lip Sync Battle app is the next evolution for fans to participate in real time. It provides a fully immersive experience where fans can shoot, edit, publish and challenge other fans to ‘battle’ via the app and their social media platforms. We can't wait to see what the fans come up with!”

Patterson developed the Lip Sync Battle app in conjunction with Spike and Nadine Levitt of Wurrly, a music technology engine. Wurrly works with various musical artists and creators to develop new technologies and opportunities in music entertainment for people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels.