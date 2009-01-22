Spike Show Sending Amateur To Dallas Cowboys Camp

Spike TV has given the green light to a new reality TV show that will give one winner a coveted roster spot at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

The still untitled series, from NFL hall of famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, will premiere on Spike this spring.

Irvin will serve as on-air talent for the series, which will see 12 hopefuls move to Dallas to face a series of football challenges. The contestants will be comprised of six wide receivers and six defensive backs, and will also face the wrath of numerous guest judges, including other former players, media personalities and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"This is a groundbreaking opportunity for football players and football fans," said Irvin, announcing the show. "The unique element is that these men will actually be competing for a training camp roster spot in an NFL camp. There is so much great undiscovered football talent out there, guys that may have missed their shot for one reason or another."

Irvin's Playmaker Productions will team up with 3 Ball Productions (The Biggest Loser, Beauty and the Geek) to produce the series for Spike.

"This is one of the biggest ideas we have heard and speaks straight to one of our viewers' favorite sports, football," said SVP original series for Spike Sharon Levy. "Michael's passion and 3 Ball's storytelling ability is sure to make this one of our biggest shows ever."