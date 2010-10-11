Spike Secures TV Rights to 'Wolfman,' 'Robin Hood' Films

Spike TV has obtained cable distribution rights to blockbuster movie hits Robin Hood and Wolfman as part of a multi-network deal between MTV Networks and NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

As part of the deal announced Monday, male-targeted Spike will debut the Russell Crowe starrer Robin Hood ($310 million box office gross worldwide) as well as Wolfman ($160 million) and Green Zone ($94 million).

The deal with NBCU also includes legendary films Scarface, A Bronx Tale,Cape Fear, and the Jaws trilogy.



Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.