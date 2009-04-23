Spike Renews ‘Manswers,' ‘1000 Ways To Die'

Spike TV has ordered new seasons of 1000 Ways to Die and late night series Manswers, the network says. As part of the order, Thom Beers Original Productions, which produces 1000 Ways, will also shoot a pilot of 1000 Ways to Lie, which will feature the most outrageous lies ever told.

"Our audience has spoken - and they love how Spike delivers funny and irreverent factual entertainment like no one else on television," said Levy. "We are also excited for a new pilot from the twisted genius mind of Thom Beers."

1000 Ways to Die showcases true stories of people who dies in unusual ways. The first season averaged 1.5 million viewers and 1.1 rating among M18-49.

Manswers, which features trivia that young guys would find interesting, has averaged 925,000 viewers in its Tuesday 11 p.m. timeslot and was the most viewed show on Spike.com

Spike gave a 13 episode order to 1000 Ways to Die and a 10 episode order to Manswers. Premiere dates for the new seasons have not been scheduled.