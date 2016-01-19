Spike Renews ‘Lip Sync Battle’ for Season Three

Spike TV has renewed Lip Sync Battle for season three, adding 20 half-hour episodes to the series. The new season will tape later this year; no premiere date has been announced.

Lip Sync Battle is the most-watched original series in Spike’s history, says the cable net, averaging 4.4 million viewers through the first two weeks of the new season, and a 3.1 in adults 18-49. The series scores on the digital front too, amassing over 500 million video streams since launching last spring, per Spike. The season two premiere with Channing Tatum vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and special appearances by Beyoncé and Paula Abdul, got over 50 million.

“Lip Sync Battle is a multiplatform pop-culture phenomenon that has played an integral role in delivering a new and broader audience to Spike,” said Kevin Kay, Spike president.

LL Cool J hosts and Chrissy Teigen is the commentator. Lip Sync Battle is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant and 8 Million Plus Productions.