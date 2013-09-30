Spike Renews 'Ink Master,' 'Tattoo Nightmares'

Spike TV has renewed a pair of its highest-rated series, Ink Master and Tattoo Nightmares, the network announced Monday.

The net ordered a fourth season of Ink Masters of 13 hour-long episodes, while ordering 26 new half-hour shows for Tattoo Nightmares. Each will return in 2014.

Ink Master's third season is on track to be the show's most-watched, averaging 2.1 million viewers through Sept. 24. Tattoo Nightmares' second season is averaging 1.2 million viewers through Sept. 24.

"Ink Master and Tattoo Nightmares have been great performers for Spike TV and have helped propel the network to its highest rated quarter with adults in four years," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV. "These two series showcase tattooing as the incredible art form it has evolved into and are emblematic of Spike's new direction as we're appealing to a broader audience with compelling original programming."