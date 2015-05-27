Spike Renews ‘Ink Master’ for Seventh Season, Orders Spin-Off

Spike TV has renewed tattoo series Ink Master for a seventh season and ordered a spinoff, Ink Master: Redemption.

Season seven will feature 16 one-hour episodes and will debut in spring 2016.

In Redemption, human canvases from previous Ink Master seasons, who left unhappy with their tattoos, return to the shop for a chance at new ink. The spinoff series, featuring six half-hour episodes, goes into production this summer and will debut in September.

“With Americans spending more than $1 Billion annually on tattoos, Ink Master has definitely hit a chord with viewers and has continued to grow as one of our most gender-balanced original series,” said Chachi Senior, senior VP, original programming, Spike TV. “The show’s viewers are not only fans of the amazing artwork displayed, they are also invested in the human canvases and what happens when a client leaves unhappy with their tattoo. We have created Ink Master: Redemption to help answer those questions.”

Ink Master is produced for Spike by Original Media with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers.