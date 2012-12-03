Spike Renews 'Ink Master' and 'Tattoo Nightmares'

Spike TV has renewed two of its highest-rated series, Ink Master and Tattoo Nightmares, for a third and second season, respectively.



Ink Master has received a 13-episode order while Tattoo Nightmares was picked up for 26 more.



Ink Master has averaged 1.8 million viewers through eight episodes for its second season, while Tattoo Nightmares has drawn 1.5 million viewers per episode in its first season.

"The real stakes and compelling drama that both Ink Master and Tattoo Nightmares deliver resonates with our ever-expanding audience," said Sharon Levy, Spike TV's executive VP of original series.

Both will go into production in 2013 and debut later in the year.