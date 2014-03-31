Spike Renews ‘Ink Master’

Spike TV has renewed unscripted series Ink Master for a 16-episode fifth cycle, the network announced Monday. The new season will debut in fall, 2014.

Currently in its fourth cycle, Ink Master is averaging 1.7 million viewers through five episodes. The series pits tattoo artists against one another in a contest with a cash prize.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Original Media, the immensely creative and innovative team who produces Ink Master, the defining series of tattoo culture,” said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV. “The ever-increasing ratings for the series is a testament to the huge stakes and drama in each episode with the incredibly-talented and knowledgeable hosts including Dave Navarro, Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck.”

Ink Master is produced by Endemol USA subsidiary Original Media for Spike TV. Charlie Corwin, Daniel Laikind and Andrea Richter are the executive producers.