Spike Renews 'Deadliest Warrior'

Spike TV has ordered a second season of Deadliest Warrior, which pits two groups of warriors from different eras and cultures against one another in hypothetical battle. Season one of Deadliest Warrior averaged 1.8 million viewers, and was also the top Spike program on download services such s iTunes.

Spike has given a 13 episode order for season two, which will premiere in Spring 2010, along with its original web program Deadliest Warrior-The Aftermath, which features experts discussing the results of the matchups.

"We are thrilled with the success Deadliest Warrior has achieved both on air and online for Spike," said Sharon Levy, senior vice president of original programming for Spike TV. "The decision to pick it up is a no-brainer. Since hitting the air, fans have endlessly debated and shared online, even offering some great ideas for future match-ups."