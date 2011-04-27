Spike Renews ‘Blue Mountain State'
Spike TV has picked up a third season of Blue Mountain State
for a 13-episode order, with Denise Richards returning as Coach Daniels
ex-wife.
The third season of the college football comedy sees Coach
Daniels' authority challenged when he's forced to hire a hotshot offensive
coordinator.
Blue Mountain State grew 33% with men 18-34 and 14% with men
18-49 in its second season, which ended in January.
