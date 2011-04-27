Spike Renews ‘Blue Mountain State'

Spike TV has picked up a third season of Blue Mountain State

for a 13-episode order, with Denise Richards returning as Coach Daniels

ex-wife.

The third season of the college football comedy sees Coach

Daniels' authority challenged when he's forced to hire a hotshot offensive

coordinator.

Blue Mountain State grew 33% with men 18-34 and 14% with men

18-49 in its second season, which ended in January.