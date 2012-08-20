Spike Reaches Multiplatform Partnership With K-1

Spike TV has reached a multiplatform agreement with kickboxing organization K-1.

Spike will stream online four K-1 fights in 2012, before moving the events to television. This will coincide with the network's coverage of the Bellator Fighting Championships, which begin in January.

K-1 is the largest kickboxing promotion in history.

"We are thrilled to be in business with the world's preeminent kickboxing organization," said Jon Slusser, senior VP, sports and multiplatform events, Spike TV. "Spike has the most passionate and knowledgeable fans of combat sports and we are confident that they will enjoy the high-action of K-1, which serves as the perfect complement to our Bellator coverage next year."