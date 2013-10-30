Spike Reaches Deal With Open Road Films

Spike TV announced Wednesday that it has reached an

agreement with Open Road Films for a package of movies to air the network.

The film package includes the first window broadcast premiere for Killer

Elite, The Grey, End of Watch, Machete Kills and Homefront.

Killer Elite

will premiere Nov. 11, while the other films will debut sometime between

2013-16.

"We are thrilled to partner with Open Road Films whose cache of films are

sure to resonate with our broadening, gender-balanced audience," said

Kevin Kay, Spike TV president.