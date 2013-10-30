Spike Reaches Deal With Open Road Films
Spike TV announced Wednesday that it has reached an
agreement with Open Road Films for a package of movies to air the network.
The film package includes the first window broadcast premiere for Killer
Elite, The Grey, End of Watch, Machete Kills and Homefront.
Killer Elite
will premiere Nov. 11, while the other films will debut sometime between
2013-16.
"We are thrilled to partner with Open Road Films whose cache of films are
sure to resonate with our broadening, gender-balanced audience," said
Kevin Kay, Spike TV president.
