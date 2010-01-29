Spike Planning Alternative Late-Night Show
By Alex Weprin
Spike TV is planning its own take on the late-night comedy
talk show along with producer Thom Beers.
Beers will produce the series through his production company
Original Productions, which is owned by FremantleMedia. Original produces 1000
Ways to Die on Spike, as well as Discovery's Deadliest Catch and
History's Ice Road Truckers.
George "Maddox" Ouzounian, who gained online notoriety in
the early 2000's with his personal website "The Best Page in the Universe" and
Dax Herrera, who writes under the pseudonym Dick Masterson, are also attached
to the project.
Rather than focus on celebrities hawking their latest
project, the program will have guests from all walks of life, like a
convenience store clerk that fends of a robber, or a stockbroker who quits his
job to join the military.
It will also have your more typical late-night comedy bits,
as well as "manformation," like you would find on fellow Spike late night show Manswers.
Under the format being developed, the show will have two
hosts and multiple correspondents, with the companies currently casting for the
roles.
"This won't be your typical late night series with typical
celebrity chit-chat," said Spike's Senior VP of Original Programming Sharon
Levy. "This show will come with that distinctive and irreverent Spike
voice and point-of-view our viewers have come to expect from us. We are
looking to provide our young male audience with water cooler chatter for the
next day."
To go along with the late-night series, Spike has also
ordered a third season of 1000 Ways to Die from Beers. Currently in the
middle of season two, the series is averaging 1.6 million viewers with a 1.3
18-24 demo rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.