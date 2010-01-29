Spike Planning Alternative Late-Night Show

Spike TV is planning its own take on the late-night comedy

talk show along with producer Thom Beers.

Beers will produce the series through his production company

Original Productions, which is owned by FremantleMedia. Original produces 1000

Ways to Die on Spike, as well as Discovery's Deadliest Catch and

History's Ice Road Truckers.

George "Maddox" Ouzounian, who gained online notoriety in

the early 2000's with his personal website "The Best Page in the Universe" and

Dax Herrera, who writes under the pseudonym Dick Masterson, are also attached

to the project.

Rather than focus on celebrities hawking their latest

project, the program will have guests from all walks of life, like a

convenience store clerk that fends of a robber, or a stockbroker who quits his

job to join the military.

It will also have your more typical late-night comedy bits,

as well as "manformation," like you would find on fellow Spike late night show Manswers.

Under the format being developed, the show will have two

hosts and multiple correspondents, with the companies currently casting for the

roles.

"This won't be your typical late night series with typical

celebrity chit-chat," said Spike's Senior VP of Original Programming Sharon

Levy. "This show will come with that distinctive and irreverent Spike

voice and point-of-view our viewers have come to expect from us. We are

looking to provide our young male audience with water cooler chatter for the

next day."

To go along with the late-night series, Spike has also

ordered a third season of 1000 Ways to Die from Beers. Currently in the

middle of season two, the series is averaging 1.6 million viewers with a 1.3

18-24 demo rating.