Spike Picks Up Six Unscripted Pilots

Spike TV has ordered six new unscripted pilots, building on

its roster of series that depict men in extreme situations, to create companion

shows to network hits like Auction

Hunters.

The pilots include The

Sheriff, from producer Ben Silverman, in which each week a law enforcement

expert and his team help a new sheriff's department take their game to the next

level; Pawn Games, from executive

producer SallyAnn Salsano, a game show set in a pawn shop that gives people the

chance to win back their possessions; and Hungry

Men at Work, about chefs who cook for people who work in dangerous

environments.

The other pilots are World's

Worst Tenants, about a professional evictor who is hired to keep tabs on

150 delinquent tenants; Auction in My

House, about deal hunters who raid a home looking for valuables and

persuade the homeowners to part with their goods for cash; and The Hustler, about a master salesman who

will try to outsell other top salesmen in their respective businesses.

"These shows fit our brand nicely while still pushing the

edges, says Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series for Spike TV. "What I

love about this slate is not only the diversity yet similarity of all these

shows, but it's also the diversity of people we're in business with."