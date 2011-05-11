Spike Picks Up Six Unscripted Pilots
Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts
Spike TV has ordered six new unscripted pilots, building on
its roster of series that depict men in extreme situations, to create companion
shows to network hits like Auction
Hunters.
The pilots include The
Sheriff, from producer Ben Silverman, in which each week a law enforcement
expert and his team help a new sheriff's department take their game to the next
level; Pawn Games, from executive
producer SallyAnn Salsano, a game show set in a pawn shop that gives people the
chance to win back their possessions; and Hungry
Men at Work, about chefs who cook for people who work in dangerous
environments.
The other pilots are World's
Worst Tenants, about a professional evictor who is hired to keep tabs on
150 delinquent tenants; Auction in My
House, about deal hunters who raid a home looking for valuables and
persuade the homeowners to part with their goods for cash; and The Hustler, about a master salesman who
will try to outsell other top salesmen in their respective businesses.
"These shows fit our brand nicely while still pushing the
edges, says Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series for Spike TV. "What I
love about this slate is not only the diversity yet similarity of all these
shows, but it's also the diversity of people we're in business with."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.