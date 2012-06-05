Spike Picks Up Doomsday Competition Show

Spike TV is jumping on the apocalypse-themed TV bandwagon,

ordering new competition reality series Last

Family on Earth.

The six-episode, one-hour series features families competing

for a spot in an underground bunker built to survive any end-of-days scenario. Last Family, from Pilgrim Studios, will

premiere this fall with the finale timed for the winning family to move into

the bunker by Dec. 21, 2012, the date of the world's end as predicted by the

Mayan calendar.

Last Family will

showcase survival techniques and provide information viewers may use to prepare

for doomsday. Contestants will participate in challenges to test endurance and

physical skills, leadership abilities, integrity and character, with a panel of

three survivalist-expert judges helping to determine which family is eliminated

each week.

Two other apocalypse-survival shows -- National Geographic

Channel's Doomsday Preppers and

Discovery Channel's Doomsday Bunkers

-- debuted last February and March, respectively.