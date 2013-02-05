Spike Partners With MMA Fighter Randy Couture

Spike TV has agreed to a creative partnership with MMA

fighter and actor Randy Couture.





The deal includes multiple non-scripted projects, including

two that have already been greenlit, Fight Master: Bellator MMA and MMA

Rescue.





In Fight Master, Couture -- along with

coaches/trainers Greg Jackson, Frank Shamrock and Joe Warren -- will train

upcoming fighters to compete in the Bellator tournament. Premiering this

summer, Spike has ordered 10 one-hour episodes. The Amazing Race's

Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri of Profiles Television Productions will

executive produce.





In MMA Rescue, Couture attempts to turn struggling

gyms into thriving enterprises. Spike will pilot the series with three one-hour

episodes, with the opportunity to do more. The show is produced by Kinetic

Content with Chris Coelen, Couture and Samuel Spira as executive producers.





"We are thrilled to partner with such an emerging star

in entertainment and an absolute icon in the sport of mixed martial arts,"

said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV.





The deal provides a homecoming of sorts for Couture, who had

his first starring role in The Ultimate Fighter in 2005. Ultimate

Fighter now airs on FX as part of Fox Sports' deal with the UFC.