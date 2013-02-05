Spike Partners With MMA Fighter Randy Couture
Spike TV has agreed to a creative partnership with MMA
fighter and actor Randy Couture.
The deal includes multiple non-scripted projects, including
two that have already been greenlit, Fight Master: Bellator MMA and MMA
Rescue.
In Fight Master, Couture -- along with
coaches/trainers Greg Jackson, Frank Shamrock and Joe Warren -- will train
upcoming fighters to compete in the Bellator tournament. Premiering this
summer, Spike has ordered 10 one-hour episodes. The Amazing Race's
Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri of Profiles Television Productions will
executive produce.
In MMA Rescue, Couture attempts to turn struggling
gyms into thriving enterprises. Spike will pilot the series with three one-hour
episodes, with the opportunity to do more. The show is produced by Kinetic
Content with Chris Coelen, Couture and Samuel Spira as executive producers.
"We are thrilled to partner with such an emerging star
in entertainment and an absolute icon in the sport of mixed martial arts,"
said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV.
The deal provides a homecoming of sorts for Couture, who had
his first starring role in The Ultimate Fighter in 2005. Ultimate
Fighter now airs on FX as part of Fox Sports' deal with the UFC.
