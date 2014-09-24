Spike Partners With ‘Game of Thrones’ Gerardis to Develop ‘Red Mars’

Spike TV is working with Game of Thrones coexecutive producer Vince Gerardis to develop a scripted series based on Kim Stanley Robinson’s best-selling Mars trilogy.

The series will be named after Robinson’s first novel in the series: Red Mars, and focuses on humans colonizing and terraforming the Red Planet into a place where they can sustainably live. Subesquent novels were named Green Mars and Blue Mars.

“This series shines a light onto many views of what it means to be human – and asks if can we sustain our humanity under incredible duress,” said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV. “We are thrilled to partner with such an accomplished producer as Vince Gerardis to tell this incredible and thought-provoking story.”