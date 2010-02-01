Spike Orders Two Unscripted Series
By Alex Weprin
Spike has picked up a pair of unscripted series, with Half
Pint Brawlers and Scrappers getting freshman orders.
Half Pint Brawlers (log line: Jackass meets Little
People Big World) follows a little person wrestling troupe, led by Puppet
"The Psycho Dwarf." The group travels the country performing at bars and
arenas, with the show chronicling not only what happens in the ring, but life
outside of it.
Darryl Silver, Stephen David, Duke Straub, Royal Malloy,
Jeff Guerriero and Trip Taylor are executive producers.
Scrappers is a reality show following a group of
friends in Brooklyn who find scrap from the junkyard and convert them to things
that can bring in cash.
George Verschoor, Michael J. Weiss and
Andy Weiss are executive producers.
"The driving forces behind these new shows are the
tremendous personalities of these very distinctive characters," said Spike
Senior VP of Original Programming Sharon Levy. "We believe their authenticity
and honesty will resonate with our young male audience."
