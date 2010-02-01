Spike Orders Two Unscripted Series

Spike has picked up a pair of unscripted series, with Half

Pint Brawlers and Scrappers getting freshman orders.

Half Pint Brawlers (log line: Jackass meets Little

People Big World) follows a little person wrestling troupe, led by Puppet

"The Psycho Dwarf." The group travels the country performing at bars and

arenas, with the show chronicling not only what happens in the ring, but life

outside of it.

Darryl Silver, Stephen David, Duke Straub, Royal Malloy,

Jeff Guerriero and Trip Taylor are executive producers.

Scrappers is a reality show following a group of

friends in Brooklyn who find scrap from the junkyard and convert them to things

that can bring in cash.

George Verschoor, Michael J. Weiss and

Andy Weiss are executive producers.

"The driving forces behind these new shows are the

tremendous personalities of these very distinctive characters," said Spike

Senior VP of Original Programming Sharon Levy. "We believe their authenticity

and honesty will resonate with our young male audience."