Spike Orders Two New Reality Series

Spike TV has ordered two new reality series from the

producers of Jersey Shore and The Biggest Loser.

The network has picked up 20 episodes of Repo Games from Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano's 495 Productions, which

begins production in February. The game show series follows two repo men as

they give debtors a last chance to keep their cars by correcting answering a

series of questions.

Spike has picked up 10 episodes of Bar Rescue, in which restaurant and bar consultant Jon Taffer

transforms failing bars into profitable businesses. The series is from Biggest Loser producers JD Roth and Todd

A. Nelson for 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks US and begins shooting in April.

"The guys featured on Bar

Rescue and Repo Games share that

same authentic, real-life persona that will resonate with Spike's expanding

audience," said Sharon Levy, Spike TV's executive vice president, original

series and animation. "We are thrilled to partner with the incredibly creative

production teams that developed The

Jersey Shore and The Biggest Loser

to bring these unique concepts to life."