Spike Orders Two New Reality Series
Spike TV has ordered two new reality series from the
producers of Jersey Shore and The Biggest Loser.
The network has picked up 20 episodes of Repo Games from Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano's 495 Productions, which
begins production in February. The game show series follows two repo men as
they give debtors a last chance to keep their cars by correcting answering a
series of questions.
Spike has picked up 10 episodes of Bar Rescue, in which restaurant and bar consultant Jon Taffer
transforms failing bars into profitable businesses. The series is from Biggest Loser producers JD Roth and Todd
A. Nelson for 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks US and begins shooting in April.
"The guys featured on Bar
Rescue and Repo Games share that
same authentic, real-life persona that will resonate with Spike's expanding
audience," said Sharon Levy, Spike TV's executive vice president, original
series and animation. "We are thrilled to partner with the incredibly creative
production teams that developed The
Jersey Shore and The Biggest Loser
to bring these unique concepts to life."
