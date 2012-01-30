Spike Orders Three New Reality Series

Spike TV has picked up three new reality series as part ofits push to appeal to a broader audience of men with its high-stakes unscripted

fare.

The new series are Full

Bounty, a competition series featuring 12 aspiring bounty hunters; Tattoo Nightmares, chronicling people's

humorous horror stories of their awful tattoos as they attempt to get them

fixed; and Rat Bastards, about a

group of Louisiana men who hunt down giant swamp rats in the Mississippi

wetlands. Spike has ordered six episodes of Tattoo

Nightmares and Rat Bastards and

12 episodes of Full Bounty.

"These three new non-scripted shows share a theme of

larger-than-life characters in extreme situations where the high stakes are

real," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV. "They

are perfect complements to our upcoming launches of Big Easy Justice, American

Digger and Diamond Divers, which

have similar distinctive characters."

Spike has also greenlit 13 new episodes of the previous

series World's Wildest Police Videos,

which aired on Fox from 1998-2002, and will air the two-part special Urban Jungle Man, which follows extreme

animal handler John Brennan in New York City.

Premiere dates for the new series are to be announced.