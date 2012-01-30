Spike Orders Three New Reality Series
Spike TV has picked up three new reality series as part ofits push to appeal to a broader audience of men with its high-stakes unscripted
fare.
The new series are Full
Bounty, a competition series featuring 12 aspiring bounty hunters; Tattoo Nightmares, chronicling people's
humorous horror stories of their awful tattoos as they attempt to get them
fixed; and Rat Bastards, about a
group of Louisiana men who hunt down giant swamp rats in the Mississippi
wetlands. Spike has ordered six episodes of Tattoo
Nightmares and Rat Bastards and
12 episodes of Full Bounty.
"These three new non-scripted shows share a theme of
larger-than-life characters in extreme situations where the high stakes are
real," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV. "They
are perfect complements to our upcoming launches of Big Easy Justice, American
Digger and Diamond Divers, which
have similar distinctive characters."
Spike has also greenlit 13 new episodes of the previous
series World's Wildest Police Videos,
which aired on Fox from 1998-2002, and will air the two-part special Urban Jungle Man, which follows extreme
animal handler John Brennan in New York City.
Premiere dates for the new series are to be announced.
