Spike Orders Pirate Hunting Pilot

Just a day after the U.S. Navy successfully rescued Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates that were holding him hostage, Spike TV says it is going forward with a pilot following the U.S. Navy on its pirate hunting missions.

Pirate Hunters: USN (working title) will give viewers an up-close and personal look at the Navy's efforts to fight modern pirates in the Gulf of Aden off the African coast.

The U.S. Navy is allowing a crew from Spike and production company 44 Blue Productions (Lockup, The True Story of Black Hawk Down) to accompany them aboard the USS San Antonio and the USS Boxer as they depart they base in Djibouti and patrol the open water.

"We are thrilled to be front and center with the Navy on such an important mission," says Sharon Levy, senior vice president, original series for Spike, announcing the pilot. "The access we have will really give our viewers the kind of heart-stopping action they have come to expect from Spike programming."

Rasha Drachkovitch and Adam Friedman will serve as executive producers for Pirate Hunters: USN. Sharon Levy and Tim Duffy are the executives in charge of production for the pilot for Spike TV.