Spike Orders New Series 'Diamond Divers'

Spike announced Tuesday that it has picked up original series, Diamond Divers for ten episodes.



Diamond Divers follows a nautical crew from Washington that travels to the infamous Skeleton Coast, off of South Africa -- known for shipwrecks -- to mine for diamonds.

The show is produced by Studio Lambert (Undercover Boss). Eli Holzman serves as executive producer along with Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert; Duke Straub, Colt Straub and Royal Malloy of American Chainsaws; and Liz Bronstein, president, The Lizard Trading Company.

The show will go into production this fall and will air on Spike sometime in 2012.