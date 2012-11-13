Spike Orders New Docuseries 'Tattoo Rescue'

Spike TV on Tuesday ordered 10 episodes of a new docuseries,

Tattoo Rescue, to premiere next summer.





The series follows renowned tattoo expert Joey Germinario

("Joey Tattoo") and his team as they attempt to transform failing

tattoo studios into profitable ventures. Tattoo Rescue is produced by

Charlie Corwin's Original Media. Vem Miller's Sweatshop Media also serves as

executive producer.





Spike also announced it has renewed World's Worst Tenants

for a second season. The first season averaged 1 million viewers and improved

the time slot by 96% with men 25-34 and 114% with adults 18-34.