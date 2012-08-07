Spike Orders More 'Auction Hunters,' 'American Dagger'

Spike TV has ordered new seasons for two of its highest-rated unscripted series, Auction Hunters and American Digger.

Both series will go into production this fall and premiere in 2013.

Auction Hunter's third season averaged 1.9 million viewers and improved the timeslot with M18-49 by +102% and M35-49 by +121%. The first season of American Digger averaged 1.2 million viewers and improved the timeslot with M35-49 by +36% and +11% with M18-49.

"We are thrilled to bring back new episodes of two of our most popular shows that speak to the network's mission of delivering bold, non-scripted entertainment with real stakes," said Sharon Levy, Spike TV's executive VP of original series.