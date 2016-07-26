Spike Orders 'Caraoke Showdown' Game Show With Craig Robinson

Spike, home of Lip Sync Battle, said it ordered a 10-episode new game show hosted and executive produced by Craig Robinson.

Caraoke Showdown will feature Robinson posing as a driver and picking up unsuspecting contestants for a rolling karaoke-inspired game show. It will tape in Los Angeles and New York this summer and be on Spike in 2017.

Howie Mandel also serves as executive producer along with Alice Dickens-Koblin, Peter Herschko, Brian Veskosky. CORE Media Group is the production company.

For the original story go to Mulichannel.com.