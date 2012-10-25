Spike Orders Big Foot Competition Series

Spike TV has picked up a new reality series where teams will

compete to prove the existence of Big Foot.

10 Million Dollar

Bigfoot Bounty will reward the first team to secure proof of the legendary Sasquatch

$10 million in cash, underwritten by Lloyd's of London. If awarded, it would be

the largest cash prize in TV history.

Spike has ordered 10 one-hour episodes, each of which will

follow the different teams of scientists, zoologists, seasoned trackers and Big

Foot hunters as they use their research and presumed knowledge of the seemingly

mythical creature to seek irrefutable evidence.

The series is produced by Charlie Corwin's Original Media (Swamp People, Ink Master) with Corwin, Michael Riley and Jon Kroll (The Amazing Race, Big Brother) as executive producers.