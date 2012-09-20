Spike Orders 10 Episodes of 'Urban Tarzan'

Spike TV has ordered 10 episodes of a new reality series, UrbanTarzan.

The series will follow the extreme animal handler known as "Urban Tarzan" (formerly John Brennan, who legally changed his name) who rescues, captures, and relocates dangerous and exotic animals. Urban Tarzan is produced by Asylum Entertainment with Steve Michaels and Jonathan Koch serving as executive producers.

Urban Tarzan will debut on Spike in the spring of 2013.