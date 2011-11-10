Spike Names Tom Zappala Executive VP, Programming

Spike TV has hired Tom Zappala for the new position of

executive VP of programming, the network said Thursday. He will report to Spike

President Kevin Kay.

Zappala was previously executive VP of acquisitions and

scheduling at Disney–ABC Cable Networks Group. At Spike, he will oversee all of

the network's scheduling, media planning and acquisitions.

He replaces John Griffin, senior VP of programming, who left

the network in July.

"We are thrilled to have one of the top programmers in the

industry join our team," Kay said in a statement. "Tom has a proven track

record of success and we look forward to utilizing his wealth of programming

experience as Spike continues to grow and expand its audience."

At Disney, Zappala was responsible for all off-network,

first-run and feature acquisitions and international and domestic

co-productions. He joined ABC Family in 2003 as senior VP, overseeing

acquisitions for the network as well as SOAPnet.

Prior to ABC Family, he was senior VP of programming at

Viacom.