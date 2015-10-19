Spike Inks New Season for ‘Ink Master’

Tattoo competition series Ink Master has signed on for season eight with Spike TV, with 15 one-hour episodes plus a live finale. Production starts in March with a premiere slated for next summer.

Ink Master completed its 6th season October 13 with a live finale that delivered 2.4 million viewers. Season seven starts in the spring.

“Ink Master delivered yet again a compelling and entertaining season packed with incredible artistic expression and creativity mixed in with big drama,” said Sharon Levy, Spike executive VP of original series. “The record ratings are a testament to our partners at Original Media and our phenomenal hosting/judging trio of Dave Navarro, Oliver Peck and Chris Nunez. We are thrilled to this great team back for Season 8.”

As Levy says, Ink Master is produced by Original Media, with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter the executive producers. Original Media is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

Spike TV is available in 91 million homes and is a division of Viacom Media Networks.