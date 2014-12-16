Spike Greenlights New Season of ‘Ink Master’

Spike TV has renewed its hit reality series Ink Master for a sixth season, the network said.

The announcement comes as the network airs the popular series’ fifth season finale Dec. 16. Heading into the finale, Ink Master’s fifth season is averaging 2.1 million viewers, which puts in on pace to become the most watched season in franchise history, according to Spike.

The 13-episode season six of the series will begin production early next year and debut in the summer of 2015, said network officials.

