Spike Greenlights 'Harvest' Drama Series

Spike will team with prolific TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer to create its first scripted drama series in nine years, the network said Thursday.

The series, Harvest, centers on a cemetery caretaker who is blackmailed by his estranged father to partner with him in a black-market tissue and body parts trade. Bruckheimer (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and Jonathan Littman are executive producers for the 10-episode Harvest, which will debut on Spike in 2016.

“We are thrilled to partner with the incredibly creative and innovative visionary Jerry Bruckheimer and Warner Horizon Television for our first scripted dramatic series in almost a decade,” said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV in a statement. “We are confident that Harvest will build off the success of Tut which delivered strong ratings and new viewers to the channel.”

