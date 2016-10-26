Spike Grabs Weinsteins’ ‘Waco’ Event Series

Weinstein Television and Spike TV are partnering on the event series Waco, based on the true story of the FBI siege of a religious sect in Waco, Texas. Told from several perspectives of those most intimately involved on both sides of the conflict, the project stars Michael Shannon as an FBI negotiator and Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh.

Brothers John Erick and Drew Dowdle will write the project, with John Erick directing. Waco goes into production next spring.

“The dramatic events in Waco captivated the nation, and we are thrilled to partner with Weinstein Television and an all-star cast and production team to bring this incredible story to life,” said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike.

Shannon, Kitsch, and the Dowdle brothers will executive produce the series along with the Weinstein Company (TWC) co-chairmen Harvey and Bob Weinstein, president/COO David Glasser, co-head of production Jennifer Malloy, and head of scripted television Megan Spanjian of Weinstein Television.

Set in 1993, Waco is based on two books: A Place Called Waco and Stalling For Time: My Life as an FBI Hostage Negotiator.

"We’ve been working with our friend [Spike president] Kevin Kay for years. He has a rare gift for creating quality scripted television with commercial appeal and when he shared his vision for both the program and his goals for the network I knew we had found the perfect partner,” said Harvey Weinstein. “Waco is a provocative series where the drama and excitement are amplified by the truth and the history surrounding the event, along with a cast of amazing actors including the incredible Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch. We are looking forward to working with Sharon Levy and her team to bring this story to life.”