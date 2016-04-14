Spike Goes Straight to Series With Stephen King’s ‘The Mist’

Spike has greenlit an original scripted series, The Mist, based on a Stephen King novella. The project is produced by The Weinstein Company(TWC)-Dimension Television. Production on the 10 one-hour episodes starts this summer, and the series will debut in 2017.

The Mist tells a story about a seemingly innocuous fog that seeps into a small town and causes a stir.

In February, Spike ordered a pilot for The Mist and now goes straight to series.

“From the brilliant mind of Stephen King and the incredible production team at TWC-Dimension TV, The Mist will take audiences on a thrilling ride through a small town grappling with a mysterious and shocking horror,” said Sharon Levy, executive VP of original series at Spike. "Christian and the entire team at TWC-Dimension TV have crafted the framework for a compelling and distinctive series that will resonate with Spike’s expanding audience.”

Christian Torpe is executive producer on the series.

“We have been fortunate to produce and distribute two of Stephen King’s films, 1408 and The Mist, and are pleased to continue that relationship," said Bob Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company. "We've had an incredible experience developing the series with Christian, Sharon and her team and are eager to make this series a signature show for Spike."

TWC-Dimension Television debuted its first scripted series Scream for MTV.