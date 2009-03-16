Spike Gives Green Light To ‘Blue Mountain State'

Spike TV has given a series order to half hour comedy Blue Mountain State.

The college football comedy follows three incoming freshman at (fictional) college football powerhouse Blue Mountain State University. The series is from Brian Robbins' Varsity Productions (Varsity Blues, Smallville) and Lionsgate.

"Blue Mountain State contains four key ingredients to being a guy...football, partying, women and hazing," said Spike president Kevin Kay, announcing the pickup. "We're thrilled to be working with Brian Robbins, Varsity Pictures and Lionsgate on this outrageous comedy that combines college football with Animal House. And we think it's a perfect fit for Spike's young, male audience."

Spike has given a 13 episode order to Blue Mountain State, which will premiere on the network this summer.