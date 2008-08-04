Spike Digital Entertainment Group’s Keszkowski Promoted

Rebecca Keszkowski, senior director of Spike Digital Entertainment Group, was given expanded responsibilities.

Keszkowski was named vice president, digital integrated marketing for the MTV Networks Entertainment Group, which comprises Spike TV, Comedy Central and TV Land and their Web sites, as well as stand-alone Web sites AtomFilms.com and GameTrailers.com.

Based in New York, Keszkowski will report to senior VP of integrated marketing Dario Spina.