Spike Developing Unscripted Pilots With Adam Carolla, GrahamElliot

Spike TV has added 11 new unscripted pilots to its

development slate, including projects with Adam Carolla, Graham Elliot and Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer.

Based on the success of Bar

Rescue, Ink Master and Tattoo

Nightmares, Spike is looking to continue broadening its viewership to a

more gender-balanced audience with pilots in categories including food, home

design and workplace.

"This slate is a very complementary slate, it shows the

projects we've identified have a lot of the attributes that are on the air and

working," said Sharon Levy, executive VP of original series for Spike TV. "A

lot of our shows have a point of entry that both women and men can enjoy."

In the home space is Carolla's To Catch a Contractor, where he and a contractor hunt down a shoddy

builder and make him finish the job; and Property

Monstrosity, where concerned neighbors offer to renovate a disastrous house

as long as the owners vacate.

Food projects include Covert

Kitchens, where MasterChef's

Elliot takes viewers to one-night-only culinary events; Taffer's Hungry Investors, where struggling

restaurants compete for a cash investment; and Frakenfood, where food innovators compete to get their creations on

a menu and win a cash prize.

Spike has two workplace pilots: Take This Job and Love It, where hidden cameras capture applicants'

reactions as they compete in extreme on-the-job tests; and We're the Boss, where employees get to be in charge for one week.

Familiar reality show themes are present in the remaining

projects: An aspiring small business owner chooses to purchase one of three

companies for sale in Biz Brokers; Auto Body Avengers, where a team of

operatives go undercover to auto repair garages suspected of fraud; Reposa Justice, about an Austin criminal

defense attorney who confronts shady salesmen and lousy landlords; and Hard Money, which follows three

successful hard money lenders.