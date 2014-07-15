Spike Developing Script Around Crusade Event Series

Spike TV is continuing its crusade for more event series.

The male-targeted Viacom Media Networks service is teaming with Pierce Brosnan’s Irish DreamTime, Mark Sennet Entertainment, Michael Finch and Academy Award-winning writer David Franzoni to develop a script for an event series based on the Crusades.

Taking place during the Third Crusade, after the fall of Jerusalem to Saladin's armies, The Crusaders centers on two very different knights who journey from Scotland to the Holy Land for very different reasons. There, bound together in the crucible that is war, politics and betrayal, they will encounter and be forced to overcome, among others, Richard the Lionheart, Saladin, the Hashshashin and ultimately their own personal demons.

