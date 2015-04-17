Spike Developing ‘Harvest’ Drama With Jerry Bruckheimer

Spike TV continues to ramp up its scripted originals, developing family drama Harvest with Jerry Bruckheimer and Warner Horizon Television.

Harvest, which represents the cabler’s first deal with a major studio, centers on a mild-mannered cemetery caretaker who finds his small town life in jeopardy when his estranged, criminal father tracks him down. In order to protect his teenage daughter from the dark secret of her past, the caretaker teams up with his sworn paternal enemy to deal in the illegal tissue trade.

The project is being written by Ian Sobel and Matt Morgan, with Bruckheimer and Jonathan Littman executive producing.

Warner Horizon is the cable arm of Warner Bros. TV.