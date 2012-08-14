Spike Bringing Back 'Joe Schmo'
Spike TV is bringing back its fauxreality series Joe Schmo, which will debut sometime in the first quarter of 2013.
The one-hour, 10-episode series features one real guy who believes he is on a new reality show looking for America's next bounty hunter, but is actually surrounded entirely by actors. The original season of Joe Schmo aired in 2003.
Joe Schmo: The Full Bounty is created and produced by Barry Poznick and John Stevens of Zoo Productions. J. Holland Moore serves as executive producer.
