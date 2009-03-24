Spike Acquires ‘Band of Brothers'

Spike TV has acquired the critically acclaimed and Emmy-award winning HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, the network said Tuesday. The 10 part World War II miniseries will debut on Spike in the third quarter.

"Spike TV is proud to be the new television home to this truly classic mini-series that eloquently captures the trials and tribulations of the brave American soldiers of Easy Company in World War II," said Griffin. "It's the perfect compliment to Spike's initiatives saluting our armed forces which includes ‘True Dads: In Uniform' and the ‘UFC Fight For The Troops' event to raise money to build a hospital for soldiers with traumatic brain injuries."

Band of Brothers, based on the book of the same name by Stephen Ambrose, was produced for HBO by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.