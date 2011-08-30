Spielberg, King Partner on Showtime's 'Under the Dome'

Showtime is partnering with Steven Spielberg and Stephen

King to develop a drama series based on King's 2009 novel Under the Dome.

The series, produced by DreamWorks Television, will follow

locals in a Maine town that is suddenly surrounded by a force field that

prevents them from reaching the outside world. King will serve as executive

producer alongside Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank from DreamWorks.

King previously worked with Spielberg on the development of

his and Peter Straub's novel The Talisman

into a miniseries for TNT in 2006, but the project was cancelled due to budget issues.