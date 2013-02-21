Spice Girl Mel B Joins 'America's Got Talent' as Judge
NBC has hired Spice Girl Mel B (Melanie Brown) to take
Sharon Osbourne's seat at the judging panel on the upcoming season of America's Got Talent.
The singer will join judges Howard Stern and Howie Mandel for
AGT's eighth season. Brown (aka "Scary
Spice") previously served as a judge on the Australian version of The X Factor for two seasons (FremantleMedia
produces both AGT and X Factor).
Osbourne departed the show after last season after a dispute
with NBC involving her son, Jack.
AGT averaged a 3.2
rating with adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in its three weekly telecasts
this summer, down 11% and 16%, respectively from last year, despite the
addition of Stern, which was expected to boost ratings.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.