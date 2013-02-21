Spice Girl Mel B Joins 'America's Got Talent' as Judge

NBC has hired Spice Girl Mel B (Melanie Brown) to take

Sharon Osbourne's seat at the judging panel on the upcoming season of America's Got Talent.

The singer will join judges Howard Stern and Howie Mandel for

AGT's eighth season. Brown (aka "Scary

Spice") previously served as a judge on the Australian version of The X Factor for two seasons (FremantleMedia

produces both AGT and X Factor).

Osbourne departed the show after last season after a dispute

with NBC involving her son, Jack.

AGT averaged a 3.2

rating with adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in its three weekly telecasts

this summer, down 11% and 16%, respectively from last year, despite the

addition of Stern, which was expected to boost ratings.