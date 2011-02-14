Spencer, Levy to Head MTV's Scripted Development

Clay Spencer and Justin Levy will head up MTV's scripted development under David Janollari, the network's president of programming.

Spencer was just hired by MTV as vice president of scripted series, while Levy recently re-upped under the same title.

"The combined wealth of production and development experience between Clay and Justin makes them the perfect team to head up this division," said Janollari. "Clay has a successful track record throughout his diverse television career and Justin has already been instrumental in helping to grow MTV's scripted offerings."

Spencer is a longtime lieutenant of Janollari's, having worked with him at both The WB and at independent production company Greenblatt/Janollari, which was a partnership between Janollari and incoming NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt.

Levy has been vice president of scripted series at MTV since July 2008, spearheading such scripted efforts as The Hard Times of RJ Berger, Teen Wolf and This is Awkward. He joined the network from Film44 where he was vice president and head of television. Prior to that, he was director of NBC's primetime series development.

Spencer and Levy's promotions come after Tony DiSanto, MTV's former president of programming, and Liz Gateley, DiSanto's SVP of series development, finally officially announced at NATPE that they had left the network to form their own production company, DiGa Productions.

Anne-Marie McGintee also has been promoted to manager of scripted series development. McGintee joined MTV Networks in 2006 and most recently served as coordinator on the scripted team. Prior to joining MTV Networks, McGintee held positions at BBDO and Town & Country Magazine and was a writer for the NBA's New Jersey Nets.