Spectrum Productions Rebrands as Remedy Television + Branded

Spectrum Productions, an entertainment, branding and content studio, is rebranding as Remedy Television + Branded.

“Since we began 30 years ago, we’ve evolved as a company,” said founder, CEO and executive producer Guy Nickerson. “But one thing’s remained the same – our commitment to delivering great solutions through honest storytelling. This philosophy, along with our team’s passion and motivation to create and tell intriguing stories for our clients, is why changing our name to Remedy Television + Branded made the most sense. Our ability to produce authentic character-driven stories – for networks and brands – is what sets us apart.”

Spectrum is not related to Charter Communications, which uses the Spectrum brand for its cable service.

Remedy Television + Branded has produced television series, documentaries, specials, branded television, identity and title design for some of the biggest networks. It’s cababilities include show conception, talent development, production, post-production and distribution.

The studio’s current and recent production slate includes Nat Geo WILD’s popular series Secrets of the Zoo(Columbus & Tampa),Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER and Dr. T. Lonestar Vet; Nat Geo’s World’s Biggest Great White?special; ABC’s Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown; the CW and nationally syndicated, seven-time Emmy Award-winning series, Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild; and Science Channel’s Street Science.

Recent branded and marketing content includes a short film and slate of social media assets for Sheraton Hotels, multiple 30-second TV commercials for Herschend Family Entertainment’s Dollywood theme park, and the Warrior Games’ opening ceremony video starring comedian and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

“Whether we’re creating a groundbreaking television series, a stunning documentary, original online entertainment, an authentic character-driven Instagram story or a fun Facebook Live broadcast, Snapchat ad or commercial spot, we never lose sight of this essential fact: Everything we do starts with a great story,” said Nickerson.

[embed]https://vimeo.com/373137461[/embed]