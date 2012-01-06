Speciale Joins Turner as Part of New Sales Team

RELATED: Merrifield to Head Video Buying at MediaVest

Donna Speciale, the well-regarded president of media agency MediaVest USA, is joining Turner Broadcasting as part of a reorganization of its advertising sales organization.

The move follows the departure of long-time Turner executive Linda Yaccarino, who moved to NBCUniversal in November to be president of sales for its cable networks.

Speciale has been named president of Turner Entertainment & Animation Sales, reporting to David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting Sales.

At the same time Greg D'Alba, who has been in charge of ad sales for CNN, has been named president of News and Turner Digital ad sales, responsible for Turner's domestic TV networks, Web sites and digital platforms. D'Alba also reports to Levy.

"Realigning our sales operations will allow for greater integration of our businesses and leading portfolio of linear, digital and mobile brands to better serve our advertising partners," Levy said in a statement.

Also reporting to Speciale are Frank Sgrizzi, named to the newly created position of executive VP of Turner Entertainment ad sales responsible for TBS and TNT, and Joe Hogan, who will move from Chicago to New York as executive VP responsible for Tru TV, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim ad sales.

Reporting to D'Alba under the new structure in addition to the CNN team is Walker Jacobs, who had been in charges of digital sales and is now executive VP of digital ad sales for networks including news, entertainment, kids and youth brands.

Katrina Cukaj is being promoted to executive VP of CNN ad sales, also reporting to D'Alba.