'Spartacus: War of the Damned' Premiere Falls Short of 'Vengeance'

The season premiere of Spartacus: War of the Damned

drew 1.84 million total viewers to Starz over three airings on Friday, Jan. 25,

downabout 12% from the premiere night viewership of Spartacus: Vengeance

a year ago.





Its 9 p.m. debut averaged 930,000 total viewers with an

additional 469,000 and 443,000 viewers tuning in for the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

replays, respectively.





Through Jan. 27, the first episode of Spartacus'

final season earned 2.5 million viewers, pacing just behind the 2.7 million

views for Vengeance during its premiere weekend.