'Spartacus' Finale Draws 1.43 Million Viewers

The series finale of Starz's Spartacus franchise drew 1.43 million total viewers on Friday at 9

p.m., according to Nielsen data.

That was up 54% from its time period audience of 930,000

viewers for its season premiere in January.

The final episode of Spartacus:

War of the Damned was followed by new drama Da Vinci's Demons, which averaged 1.04 million viewers at 10 p.m.,

retaining a respectable 73% of its lead-in.