'Spartacus' Finale Draws 1.43 Million Viewers
The series finale of Starz's Spartacus franchise drew 1.43 million total viewers on Friday at 9
p.m., according to Nielsen data.
That was up 54% from its time period audience of 930,000
viewers for its season premiere in January.
The final episode of Spartacus:
War of the Damned was followed by new drama Da Vinci's Demons, which averaged 1.04 million viewers at 10 p.m.,
retaining a respectable 73% of its lead-in.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.