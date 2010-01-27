'Spartacus' Draws 1.2 Million Viewers

Starz's Jan. 23 premiere of Spartacus: Blood and Sand drew

more than 3.3 million total viewers across several showings, according to the

premium pay TV network.

Based on live-plus-same-day DVR viewing, the 10 p.m.

premiere of the series drew 1.2 million combined total viewers on both Starz

(2.1 HH rating, 661,000 viewers) and Encore (1.2 rating, 580,000 viewers),

according to network executives.

An additional 430,000 viewers (1.6 HH rating) watched at

11PM ET/PT on Starz.

The 3.3 million viewership figure includes three additional

weekend airings on Starz and Encore with same-day DVR usage. Figures from other

Starz channels, additional DVR usage, starz.com viewership and on-demand/online

previews with affiliates are expected to grow that figure well past 4 million

total viewers, said network officials.

"This is the most successful premiere in the company's

history," said Stephan Shelanski, executive vice president, programming

for Starz Entertainment in a statement. "We are very gratified to see that

our excitement and faith in the series - already renewed for a second season -

has been matched by initial demand. This show is unlike anything ever seen on

television, and we are confident that passion for the series will grow as the

character development and incredible story arcs unfold."

