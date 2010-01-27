'Spartacus' Draws 1.2 Million Viewers
Starz's Jan. 23 premiere of Spartacus: Blood and Sand drew
more than 3.3 million total viewers across several showings, according to the
premium pay TV network.
Based on live-plus-same-day DVR viewing, the 10 p.m.
premiere of the series drew 1.2 million combined total viewers on both Starz
(2.1 HH rating, 661,000 viewers) and Encore (1.2 rating, 580,000 viewers),
according to network executives.
An additional 430,000 viewers (1.6 HH rating) watched at
11PM ET/PT on Starz.
The 3.3 million viewership figure includes three additional
weekend airings on Starz and Encore with same-day DVR usage. Figures from other
Starz channels, additional DVR usage, starz.com viewership and on-demand/online
previews with affiliates are expected to grow that figure well past 4 million
total viewers, said network officials.
"This is the most successful premiere in the company's
history," said Stephan Shelanski, executive vice president, programming
for Starz Entertainment in a statement. "We are very gratified to see that
our excitement and faith in the series - already renewed for a second season -
has been matched by initial demand. This show is unlike anything ever seen on
television, and we are confident that passion for the series will grow as the
character development and incredible story arcs unfold."
